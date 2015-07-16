(Corrects power plant's startup schedule in paragraph 6)
By Luciano Costa
SAO PAULO, July 16 The auction on Friday of a
concession to build and operate an estimated 7 billion reais
($2.23 billion) power transmission line in Brazil is not
expected to attract many participants, due to limited financing
for Brazilian companies, according to consultants and company
officials.
The winner, likely to be a Chinese company, will build an
ultra-high voltage line stretching 2,500 kilometers from the
hydroelectric complex in northern Para state to southeastern Rio
de Janeiro.
Only half of the total investment can be financed through
Brazil's development bank BNDES.
"It is a lot of money, and since financing in Brazil these
days is really scarce, this auction would probably require a
large share of a company's own capital," said Ambrosio Melek, an
analyst at Siseletro consultancy.
This is the second transmission line concession to be
auctioned to connect the Belo Monte dam in the Amazon to the
national grid and center-south systems.
Brazil's government considers Belo Monte crucial for energy
supply but environmentalists including "Avatar" director James
Cameron and indigenous tribes oppose it. Protests have
contributed to frequent delays of the dam, now expected to be
fully operational by 2019.
Given current conditions, the hot favorite to win the work
is Chinese State Grid, which won the first auction
for a Belo Monte transmission line.
"There is an expectation that they will enter (the auction),
win it and try to obtain synergies," said consultant Silvio
Areco of Andrade & Canellas.
Asked to comment, State Grid said in a statement that it is
"always evaluating investment opportunities in Brazil."
It partnered with two subsidiaries of Brazil's
state-controlled utility Eletrobras back in 2013 to
win the first auction, but it is unclear now if the local
company will have the financial resources to bid.
Eletrobras, which leads the Norte Energia consortium
building Belo Monte, declined to disclose any information about
the bidding round, saying its possible participation is
"strategic commercial information".
Other possible bidders are Spanish company Abengoa,
who lost the competition for the first line two years ago, and
Brazilian utility Copel, who has partnered with State
Grid in the past in other projects. Neither responded to
requests for comment.
The auction will start at 10 a.m. Brasilia time (1300 GMT)
on Friday at the Sao Paulo exchange BM&FBovespa.
(Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)