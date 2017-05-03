SAO PAULO May 3 Brazil's CPFL Energia SA
, the country's largest private power company, on
Wednesday launched a new firm called Envo with the aim of
tapping the growing market for solar powered homes in Brazil.
CPFL, whose controlling stake was acquired by China's State
Grid Corp last year for 14.2 billion reais ($4.52
billion), said it would offer a full range of services for
electricity customers willing to use solar power. That would
include equipment, installation and assistance to allow the user
to connect their system to the local power grid and sell excess
energy to the distribution company.
Brazil, which has for decades relied on a power system based
on large hydroelectric dams, recently moved to diversify its
energy matrix and was a late comer to solar power, despite
having some of the world's highest solar radiation levels.
Since new regulation was approved for consumers to install
and connect their solar generation projects to the grid in 2015,
many companies have started to offer related services. With
Envo, CPFL wants to grab a share of that market.
"Many consumers are increasingly worried about the
environmental impact of power generation, and also looking to
reduce their power bills," CPFL Energia Chief Executive Andre
Dorf said in a conference call with reporters.
Dorf said connections of solar generation projects to the
national grid increased from 7,500 at the end of 2016 to 10,000
until April.
"We are seeing a quick development of this market in the
world and in Brazil," he said. CPFL declined to say how much it
was investing in the new venture.
China is the world's largest producer of solar power
equipment, but the executive did not say if CPFL could use its
proximity to China as per their new management to explore
options to purchase equipment.
He said CPFL would buy the panels wherever it was cheaper.
Banco Santander Brasil SA will offer financing
for new clients of Envo, who can run a simulation of costs, how
long it would take for the system to pay for itself and other
details at the company's website.
