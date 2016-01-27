BRASILIA Jan 27 A Brazilian federal court has
revoked a lower court's injunction that had suspended the
operating license for the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, one of
the world's largest, Brazil's Energy Ministry said in a Twitter
post on Wednesday.
The ministry said a decision from the federal court in
Brasilia lifted the earlier order blocking the beginning of
power generation at Belo Monte, which had been planned for the
coming weeks.
Belo Monte, a dam built on the Xingu River in the middle of
the Amazon forest, will have a total installed capacity of
11,233 megawatts when completed, exceeded only by China's Three
Gorges and Brazil's Itaipu dams.
The complex is being built and will be operated by Norte
Energia, a consortium led by Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA
, or Eletrobras; Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais
, or Cemig; Brazil's Neoenergia SA, and
miner Vale SA.
The injunction was issued two weeks ago by a local judge in
Altamira, a town in Pará state close to the dam. The judge found
that the consortium and the Brazilian government failed to meet
a previous license requirement to reorganize the regional office
of Funai, the national Indian protection agency.
Brazil is counting on the dam, now several years behind
schedule, to help fill a shortfall in expected energy deliveries
caused by delays in new generation and transmission projects,
rising demand and a recent drought.
