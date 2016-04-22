SAO PAULO, April 22 Brazil's government will pay debt to energy transmission companies starting in 2017, the country's official gazette said on Friday, a surprise decision that sent shares of energy companies soaring.

In March, the government said it would only repay the debts in 2019 because it didn't want to further raise prices for consumers.

Shares of privately held power company Cteep and state-run Eletrobras each rose 10 percent. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)