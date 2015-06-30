BRIEF-Royal Gold says had about 15,000 gold ounces, 374,000 silver ounces in inventory at March 31, 2017
* Royal Gold provides update on its fiscal 2017 third quarter
SAO PAULO, June 30 Brazil's power sector regulator Aneel on Tuesday granted a 15.23 percent rate rise to Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA , a power distribution company controlled by AES Corp , for the next four years.
Aneel conducts a re-evaluation of pricing for power distribution companies every four years, adjusting for items such as rates of return. Prior to the announcement, Eletropaulo had requested Aneel to validate an increase of around 15 percent in rates. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Royal Gold provides update on its fiscal 2017 third quarter
LONDON, April 3 Credit card firms will have to do more to help struggling customers repay their debts, including the suspension of cards under proposals published by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority on Monday.