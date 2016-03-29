RPT-ANALYSIS-Undaunted by oil bust, financiers pour billions into U.S. shale
HOUSTON, April 17 Investors who took a hit last year when dozens of U.S. shale producers filed for bankruptcy are already making big new bets on the industry's resurgence.
SAO PAULO, March 29 Brazil's electricity regulator Aneel on Tuesday fined energy and infrastructure group Bertin 6.25 billion reais ($1.71 billion) due to the company's failure to comply with power contracts.
Bertin group won several contracts back in 2008 to deliver electricity it would generate from thermal power plants in the country. But the company failed to build the plants, which were expected to start production in 2013.
($1 = 3.644 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese)
HOUSTON, April 17 Investors who took a hit last year when dozens of U.S. shale producers filed for bankruptcy are already making big new bets on the industry's resurgence.
MOSCOW, April 17 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that the results of Sunday's Turkish referendum, in which a majority voted to grant President Tayyip Erdogan more powers, should be respected.