BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 13 Brazil will
announce plans to refund power distributors for skyrocketing
energy prices later on Thursday, two government sources told
Reuters, as it seeks to reduce market uncertainty over potential
budget shortfalls and price increases.
Extra energy costs caused by an unusually dry spell in
southern Brazil could climb as high as 18 billion reais ($7.6
billion) in 2014, according to some estimates, complicating
efforts to shore up government finances and avoid a credit
downgrade by rating agency Standard & Poor's.
Brazil's Treasury is expected to cover only part of that
bill as it scrambles to meet its fiscal savings target,
considered out of reach by most analysts in a Reuters poll last
month. The government is aiming to save 1.9 percent of GDP in
2014 before debt interest payments, or 99 billion reais ($41.88
billion).
The remaining extra costs will be covered through an
increase in electricity rates to consumers, which would push up
inflation towards the ceiling of the central bank's target
range, an official told Reuters last month.
S&P's director Lisa Schineller is scheduled to meet Finance
Minister Guido Mantega on Thursday, before he and Mines and
Energy Minister Edison Lobao make the announcement on energy
costs, according to one of the sources.
Brazil's power generation depends mostly on hydroelectric
dams. Low water levels in many reservoirs have raised the threat
of energy rationing later this year, which prompted the
government to activate backup thermal plants.
Spot market energy rates shot up to a record 822 reais/MWh
earlier in February due to the drought, pushing many
distribution companies closer to insolvency.
($1 = 2.3554 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Patricia Duarte; Writing by
Silvio Cascione; Editing by Stephen Powell)