SAO PAULO Feb 22 Brazil's unregulated electricity market, where consumers negotiate power supplies directly with generators and traders, is growing rapidly and should expand about 30 percent this year, hurting power distributors, according to experts.

With scant chances for major rate cuts in the regulated market, traders are pressing companies to migrate to the free market, where prices have fallen sharply as demand dropped in a recession and ample rains boosted hydroelectric generation.

"We have observed stronger migration to the unregulated market since late last year," said Rui Altieri, head of Brazil's power trading clearing CCEE.

CCEE currently has 549 requests from consumers looking to enter the unregulated market, accounting for around 25 percent of Brazil's total demand. If all these requests are cleared, the number of consumers in the free market would grow by more than 30 percent.

The client portfolio at power trading company Comerc, a top player in the free market, recently doubled.

With economic growth seen weak again this year, "it is unlikely that demand for electricity is going to grow," said Comerc Chief Executive Cristopher Vlavianos.

"We are going to see excess supply of electricity while (regulated) tariffs will remain high, so the normal trend for companies is to migrate to the unregulated market," he said.

He estimated that large consumers could save up to 35 percent on their electric bills by migrating, since unregulated prices are based on the spot market.

Spot power prices tumbled from 388 reais ($98) per megawatt hour (MWh) in January 2015 to 116 reais in December, as improving reservoir levels at hydropower dams reduced the cost of short-term deliveries.

CCEE projections indicate spot power prices will remain as low as 30 reais per MWh during 2016 and early 2017.

On the other hand, tariffs in the regulated market jumped around 40 percent last year as the costs from emergency thermoelectric generation during a 2014 drought were passed on to consumers.

Energy consultancy PSR recently flagged the risk that distributors could end up with excess capacity due to their shrinking client base.

"Distributors have little room to adjust to the number of departing clients," PSR said.

