SAO PAULO Feb 1 Electricity consumption from
the grid in Brazil fell 2.1 percent in 2015 compared with the
previous year, to 464,700 gigawatt hours (GWh), impacted by
reduced economic activity and high power costs, said a report on
Monday by state-run agency EPE.
The industrial sector led the way to smaller power demand
with a reduction of 5.3 percent last year compared with 2014.
Only one among 13 industrial sectors saw an increase on demand,
mineral extraction.
Metallurgy cut electricity demand the most, by 12.5 percent,
reflecting downturns in auto production and construction.
According to the EPE report, Brazilian households reduced
power use in 2015 by the first time since 2002, when Brazil was
in the middle of a electricity rationing.
Brazilian houses used 0,6 percent less energy than in 2014,
even as 1.6 million new residences were connected to the grid
for the first time.
EPE said the fall reflected the higher prices for
electricity - up to 60 percent higher in some states - after two
years of drought forced the use of more expensive, thermal
generation.
