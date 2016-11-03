SAO PAULO Nov 3 Brazil's wind power industry,
once one of the fastest growing in the world, faces a
challenging outlook as projects are delayed due to sluggish
electricity demand while new licensing rounds by the government
are in doubt, two industry participants said on Thursday.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Brazil head Rogerio
Zampronha estimated that Brazil's production capacity for wind
turbines is around 3.5 to 4 gigawatts per year, but last year
only around 1 gigawatt of new projects was added in the Latin
American country.
So far in 2016, no new licenses have been awarded for wind
parks, he said.
"The current pipeline of orders is too small for the size of
the industry," Zampronha told Reuters.
Brazil was a late entrant to the wind power sector. It had
relied on massive hydroelectric dams, which left the country in
trouble three years ago after a harsh drought depleted
reservoirs.
The government gave incentives to speed up development of
alternative energy sources such as wind, which allowed for a
manufacturing base to be quickly formed.
But the deepest recession in generations sharply reduced
power consumption and made credit for new projects scarce and
expensive.
João Paulo Gualberto, wind power director at local wind
turbine producer WEG, said the policies of the former
government had attracted investment in factories to produce wind
power turbines.
"We invested, our competitors invested," Gualberto told
Reuters. "Now the plants are empty."
Brazil's power demand, which grew on average 4.5 percent per
year in the decade until 2014, fell 2 percent in 2015. It is
expected to fall another 0.5 percent this year while the country
struggles to resume economic growth.
WEG believes orders will still be low in 2017 and 2018.
Brazil's Energy Ministry scheduled a new licensing round for
wind farm projects for next month, which analysts see as crucial
to breathe life into the sector.
Odilon Camargo, a power sector expert for consultants
Camargo Schulbert, expects the round to award licenses for at
least 1 gigawatt of new projects.
While that is not a very large volume, he said, it could
guarantee the continuation of several firms in the supply chain.
"Many in the sector have basically no orders currently," he
says.
Vestas' Zampronha, however, believes foreign companies would
lead the bids in the auction, since local builders are
struggling to guarantee adequate financing.
(Editing by Daniel Flynn and Leslie Adler)