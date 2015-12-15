Brazil opts for heftier budget freeze to meet fiscal goal
BRASILIA, March 29 The Brazilian government on Wednesday announced a larger-than-expected spending freeze while opting for smaller tax breaks to meet its fiscal deficit goal.
BRASILIA Dec 15 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will cut the government's key 2016 fiscal savings target to 0.5 percent of GDP with the option of lowering it to zero if projected tax revenues fail to materialize, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The government had originally proposed a primary surplus target of 0.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
