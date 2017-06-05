BRIEF-Thai Factory Development says unit enters joint venture agreement with Beauty Honour
* Unit, Crown Development Co., Ltd entered into a joint venture agreement with Beauty Honour Ltd
SAO PAULO, June 5 Escalating political turmoil in Brazil will probably spark more caution among private equity firm, with fundraising potentially bearing the brunt of a more skittish behavior among investors, an industry group said on Monday.
Investment commitments by private equity firms totaled 142.8 billion reais ($43.4 billion) last year, according to group ABVCAP. Fernando Borges, ABVCAP's president, said players will adjust to new political conditions should turmoil escalate, "and asset prices will reflect that."
Borges spoke at the sidelines of ABVCAP's annual summit in São Paulo.
($1 = 3.2878 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 The corruption scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and upcoming elections pose potential challenges for Malaysia's sovereign rating in the short term, Standard and Poor's said on Thursday.
* LENDING BANKS EXTEND STANDSTILL AGREEMENTS ON DEBT UNTIL NOV 15 Source text: http://reut.rs/2sYBE04 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)