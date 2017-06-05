(Rewrites to add private equity details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 5 Brazil's increasing political
chaos will probably slow efforts by private equity firms to
raise money and conclude new buyouts, an industry group said on
Monday, emphasizing how a corruption investigation could
potentially hamper investment in Latin America's largest
economy.
This week, Brazil's electoral court could decide whether or
not to remove conservative President Michel Temer because of
allegations that he received illegal campaign funding. Long-term
investing has become "an act of fiction" as uncertainty hurts
predictability, said Fernando Borges, president of ABVCAP, the
group representing buyout firms in Brazil.
Borges and other ABVCAP executives said fundraising could
potentially bear the brunt of increased caution among private
equity investors. They said already tough divestitures, or
exits, turned more complex in recent weeks as political risk
grew.
Last month, Temer was accused by a potential witness in
testimony received by the Supreme Court that he worked to
obstruct a widening corruption probe. The situation has
paralyzed congressional voting of pension and labor reforms,
while aggravating political disputes ahead of the October 2018
presidential election.
"With the situation like this, it's becoming quite hard to
market Brazil abroad," Borges said.
The buyout industry this year has already experienced costly
acquisitions and lackluster returns amid a nearly
three-year-long recession.
Borges said investors will adjust to new political
conditions "and asset prices will reflect that."
Fifty-six exits took place last year, compared with 30 in
2015. Investment commitments by private equity firms totaled
142.8 billion reais ($43.4 billion) at the end of last year,
ABVCAP said.
($1 = 3.2878 reais)
