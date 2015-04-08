By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 8 Global private-equity
funds are looking to Brazil at a time when many local firms are
watching from the sidelines, betting that lucrative investment
opportunities remain despite recent economic and political
turmoil.
Executives at foreign buyout and consultancy firms at an
industry summit in Rio de Janeiro this week are discussing
potential deals, fundraising efforts and business opportunities
in an economy that appears headed for its steepest recession in
two decades.
While local peers are reluctant to pursue mergers and
acquisitions before President Dilma Rousseff's administration
wins congressional approval for spending cuts, Advent
International Corp and foreign rivals are trying to get ahead.
Last month, Advent purchased for-profit university Faculdade da
Serra Gaúcha, marking its return to Brazil's education sector.
The Brazilian currency's 26 percent slump in the past
year has made M&A targets more affordable, but it may hurt firms
that are slated to return money to clients later this year,
executives said.
An increased willingness to deploy money in Brazil does not
mean that foreign funds will engage in a reckless buying frenzy,
said Carlos Asciutti, a partner specializing in transactions at
global consulting company EY. Discipline and the ability to
acquire companies in fast-growing sectors that grow their
business within the life cycle of a fund will be the norm for
private equity-fueled M&A in Brazil this year.
"You see locals more cautious and foreigners a little more
focused on the long run, more optimistic," Asciutti said on the
sidelines of the event, which was sponsored by ABVCAP, the group
representing buyout and venture capital firms in Brazil.
Despite the recent fizzling of a decade-long boom that lured
hundreds of billions of dollars in investments, Brazil remains
the largest recipient of private-equity money in Latin America,
accounting for about 58 percent of the value of buyouts and 46
percent of the region's deals, according to data by industry
group Lavca, formally the Latin American Private Equity and
Venture Capital Association.
Potential deals may focus on sectors and companies that are
resilient to economic downturns and whose management is savvy
enough to ride out tough cycles, David Mussafer, Advent's
managing partner, told Reuters on Tuesday.
Bankers at the summit cited primary and secondary schools
across Brazil's largest urban areas, hospitals and health
clinics, pet shop chains and financial services firms as
potential targets for private-equity buyouts.
Infrastructure, a sector in need of capital, could lure
private-equity money too, said Luiz Eugenio Figueiredo, an
ABVCAP vice president who is also an executive at BNP Paribas
Investment Partners.
New money from investors would bolster the buyout industry's
ability to step up acquisitions, said Duncan Littlejohn, who
helps oversee StepStone Group LP's businesses in Brazil.
The successful round of fundraising that helped Advent,
Blackstone Group LP's partner in Brazil, and other firms
fetch a record $10.4 billion for their Latin American
investments last year could continue in 2015, although at a
slower pace, executives said.
Littlejohn estimates that clients could pour up to $13
billion into private-equity investment vehicles if conditions in
Brazil improve and risk appetite remains high. He based his
calculations on the life cycle of a variety of funds that could
have to return money to their clients this year and next.
EY's Asciutti estimates that $5 billion could be raised from
investors for Brazil-dedicated investments this year.
Private-equity firms could cash out a similar amount in Brazil
in the form of divestments to peers or multinational firms, he
said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by W Simon)