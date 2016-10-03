SAO PAULO Oct 3 Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state,
struggling with a cash crunch caused by plunging oil revenue, is
looking for partners for water and sewage utility Cia Estadual
de Águas e Esgotos SA, long a target of speculation for a full
or partial sale.
In a Monday securities filing, the utility known as Cedae
said a partnership with privately owned companies would aim at
improving water and sewage services in several state cities. The
filing did not elaborate on what companies might be involved in
the plan or a timetable for the process.
Brazil's federal government is encouraging debt-laden states
like Rio de Janeiro to dispose of some assets to raise cash.
According to a program to help the federal and regional
governments sell non-essential assets, a divestiture of Cedae
could take place within the next two years.
