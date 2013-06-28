SAO PAULO, June 28 The protests that have swept Brazil in recent weeks have sent shockwaves through the country's political establishment, prompting a flurry of promises to improve public services as well as concrete measures aimed at quelling the unrest.

Here are some of the steps that politicians and other officials in Brazil have taken in response to the protests:

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

* Officials in several Brazilian cities, including large metropolitan areas like Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, rolled back increases in bus and subway fares after widespread protests against the hikes.

* President Dilma Rousseff pledged an additional 50 billion reais ($23 billion) of investments in public transport projects.

* A Senate committee approved a measure that would cut taxes on public transport, a step aimed at making it easier for cities and states to lower bus and subway fares.

* The mayor of Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city and a focal point of the transport protests, canceled a planned bidding round to renew bus contracts. In a nod to protesters calling for greater transparency in public transport contracts, the mayor plans to create a transport council that brings together city officials, bus company executives and representatives from civil society to establish new rules for the bidding process.

* Brazil's national transport agency ANTT postponed a planned increase in interstate and international bus fares.

TOLL ROADS

* Sao Paulo state Governor Geraldo Alckmin canceled a planned increase in tolls charged on state highways operated under concession by private companies such as CCR, Ecorodovias and Arteris, which is controlled by Spain's Abertis.

HEALTHCARE AND EDUCATION

* The lower house of Brazil's Congress approved a bill that earmarks 75 percent of all royalties from new oil fields to education projects and the remaining 25 percent to public healthcare and hospitals. The bill had been languishing in Congress, but lawmakers voted on it in a frenzied session after nationwide protests demanding more spending on healthcare and education.

* Rousseff pledged to "import" foreign doctors to practice in remote areas of the country where public hospitals suffer from a chronic shortage of medical professionals. Brazil's Medical Association is organizing protests against the plan, arguing that foreign doctors should only be allowed to practice after a rigorous trial process that tests their skills and validates their medical degrees.

CORRUPTION

* Brazil's Senate approved a bill that establishes stiffer sentencing for corruption convictions, one of the main rallying cries of the street protests around the country. The bill rules out bail and pardons in corruption cases. It was passed in 48 hours after sitting in Congress since 2011.

* The Supreme Court ordered the arrest of lower house deputy Natan Donadon, who was convicted on corruption charges three years ago. The decision marked the first time since Brazil's current constitution was passed in 1988 that the court has ordered the arrest of a sitting congressman.

* A congressional committee in the lower house voted in favor of ending anonymous voting in Congress in sessions examining allegations of wrongdoing against fellow lawmakers.

* The lower house of Congress rejected a constitutional amendment that would have limited the ability of public prosecutors to investigate alleged crimes, including corruption. Protesters had decried the bill as a self-serving attempt by legislators to shield themselves from corruption allegations.

POLITICAL REFORM

* Rousseff shocked politicians of all stripes by calling for a popular referendum convening a constituent assembly to overhaul Brazil's political system. She withdrew the plan a day later after it ran up against widespread opposition and is now seeking congressional support for a non-binding referendum that will ask Brazilians how they would like to see the political system changed to make it more transparent and responsive to the electorate. It would be held as soon as September.

SOCIAL ISSUES

* The speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress said he would fast-track a controversial bill that would allow psychologists to treat homosexuality as a disorder so that it can be voted down as early as next week. The so-called "gay cure" bill has galvanized protesters nationwide, prompting one of the bill's most public backers in Congress to back off and say that "homosexuality is not an illness."

