SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff pledged on Friday to maintain order on the streets, condemning the acts of violence and vandalism that have marred the country's largest protest in 20 years and promising security forces would defend public property.

In a televised address, Rousseff reiterated her government's support for social change and said she had an obligation to listen to the voices on the street and conduct a dialogue with all sides.