(Adds new grid operator rain estimate, updates coffee prices)
By Anna Flávia Rochas and Roberto Samora
SAO PAULO Jan 9 Southeastern Brazil is getting
some rainfall a year after a record drought started, but not
enough to eliminate worries about electricity rationing,
drinking-water shortages or another season of damaged export
crops, meteorologists said.
Record-high temperatures and the most severe drought in at
least 80 years punished southeastern Brazil last year, a region
accounting for 60 percent of the country's gross domestic
product. Lingering climate challenges could threaten a tepid
economic recovery.
Private weather forecaster Somar warned of irregular
rainfall in the center-west soy belt as well as the southeast
throughout the month as an atmospheric blockage prevents a cold
front from advancing over the key producing regions in the
world's largest exporter of coffee, sugar, soy and beef.
That is especially worrisome in the southeastern state of
Minas Gerais, which produces half of Brazil's coffee. Drought
there last year wiped out as much as a third of the crop in some
areas, causing global arabica prices to rise 50 percent over the
year even as most other commodity markets tumbled.
Scientists said coffee trees would not recover from the
extreme heat and drought quickly, and forecasts pointing to
below-average rain in January caused arabica prices to rise 12
percent this week.
Somar agro meteorologist Marco Antonio dos Santos expressed
concern about the 2015 coffee crop, which will be harvested
between May and August.
"It's not like 2014, when the whole crop was affected, but I
am sure there will be regional damage," he said. "Some red flags
are going up."
The Reuters weather dashboard on Friday showed that by Jan.
23, rainfall would be about half the historical average in the
southeast region and 300 mm (11.8 inches) below average in Minas
Gerais.
POTENTIAL WATER SHORTAGE
Rains are not likely to bring reservoirs back to comfortable
levels in southeastern Brazil, which is responsible for 70
percent of the country's hydroelectric generation. Brazil, which
has the world's largest fresh water supply, usually relies on
hydro-power to generate more than two-thirds of its electricity.
The national grid operator slashed its forecasts for January
rain over reservoirs in the southeast and center-west regions on
Friday to just 56 percent of the historical average from 82
percent a week earlier.
It said reservoirs would probably end January between 19.2
percent and 25.3 percent full. That is about half of the 41
percent a year ago and well short of the 60 percent level
specialists consider ideal ahead of the dry season.
Even so, the government has ruled out electricity rationing
as power distributors turn to expensive alternatives like
thermal. The president of the CCEE spot-market electricity
clearinghouse said last month that he expected thermal plants in
the southeast to remain active for two more years.
Rising energy prices have increased costs for electrical
distributors and the government is considering a nearly $1
billion loan from state-run banks to help companies cover costs.
It would be the third such loan in less than a year.
Climatempo meteorologist Alexandre Nascimento said potable
water shortages in 2015 are possible for the 20 million people
of Sao Paulo, South America's largest city,
"In the best hypothesis," he said, "we will be able to
recover the dead volumes," which are the muddy reserves at the
bottom of the city's main reservoir that state-run utility
Sabesp has relied on for months to keep taps running.
Sabesp received authorization this week to implement steep
fines for above-average water use, but some fear the measure
came too late. The Cantareira reservoir was at 6.7 percent
capacity on Friday, even after several afternoons of violent
summer rainstorms in Sao Paulo.
(Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Todd Benson, Lisa Von
Ahn and Marguerita Choy)