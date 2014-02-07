(Adds details on coffee, soy and sugar; long-term outlook)

SAO PAULO Feb 7 Rains are seen returning to Brazil's parched center-south coffee, soy and sugar cane region after Feb. 17 when the high-pressure system that has been blocking the entrance of cold fronts is expected "finally" to break up, crop weather forecaster Somar said on Friday.

The return of rains should ease stress on the coffee, soy, sugar and orange crops, which have been struggling with high temperatures and dry conditions since late December.

Producers and analysts have begun to revise their expectations for the region's crops, however, which have suffered some irreversible losses to yields.

If confirmed, the return of rains will likely also help stop a decline in hydroelectric reservoirs in the region that are at their lowest levels in nearly a decade. But senior Somar meteorologist, Marcio Custodio, said rainfall volumes could still disappoint.

"The high pressure will break up in 10 days to allow rains to enter the south first and then all the way up to the center-west," said senior meteorologist at Somar, Marcio Custodio. "But be careful about assuming big volumes. The peak of the rainy season has passed in December, January and early February."

Custodio said Brazil's southern states of Rio Grande do Sul, Parana and Mato Grosso do Sul could expect to get the first new rains to move into Brazil since December.

Between Feb. 18 and 23, rains would then start to pick up in Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso, along with other center-south states.

Brazil's coffee crop has been particularly hurt by the high pressure system that started to turn cold fronts coming from Argentina out to sea in early January.

Somar rainfall data shows that only 5-10 centimeters fell in January on many leading coffee regions that account for as much as 50 percent of Brazil's annual production. The typically wet month is key to the formation of beans that will be harvested from May to September.

"Some of the losses will be irreversible in the farm belt," Custodio said, who added that the first widespread rains may be of lesser volumes than subsequent cold fronts once the high pressure weakens.

Local sugar and ethanol forecaster Datagro said it is revising its forecast for the 2014/15 crushing season due to the extended dry spell over the cane belt.

Datagro President Plinio Nastari said the main center-south cane region had rainfall 27 percent below average in December and only about half their normal rainfall in January. Nastari is expected release a new forecast soon of the crop that he forecast at roughly 611 million tonnes in October.

February looks like it will turn out to be only slightly better than last month for most crops in the region, even if rains arrive on schedule. Most of the month will have passed with little or no rainfall.

Even the soybean and corn crops, which are forecast to have record and bumper harvests, are starting to show the stress of hot, dry weather in the later harvesting farms in the south. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Dale Hudson and Chizu Nomiyama)