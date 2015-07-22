PIRACICABA, Brazil, July 22 Brazil's Raizen has closed deals to export second generation ethanol to Europe at a premium of 300 reais ($93) per cubic meter, Executive Director of Sugar, Ethanol and Bioenergy João Alberto Abreu said on Wednesday.

The company, a joint venture between local conglomerate Cosan SA and Royal-Dutch Shell Plc has seen interest for all of the second generation ethanol it can produce this year at a premium over conventional ethanol, Abreu said, attributing the strong demand to environmental concerns abroad.

($1 = 3.22 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)