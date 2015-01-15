SAO PAULO Jan 15 Raizen, the biggest sugar and
ethanol producer in Brazil, said on Thursday it will stop
production at its Bom Retiro mill in southeastern Brazil for two
years because severe drought had caused a shortage of cane.
A joint venture between Brazil's Cosan and Royal
Dutch Shell, Raizen plans to use nearby mills in the
interior of Sao Paulo state to crush cane that would normally be
processed at Bom Retiro.
A Raizen representative said it was no longer economically
viable to keep the mill running, especially with low global
sugar prices. She said there would be no impact on Raizen's
balance sheet because the mill is being suspended and not
closed.
Since 2008, some 80 cane mills in Brazil have shut down and
67 went bankrupt because of lower sugar prices and shrinking
profit margins. Nine others could close in 2015, according to
industry association Unica.
Raizen said 250 workers at the mill would be laid off and
506 others would be relocated. With Bom Retiro's production
halted, the company will operate with 23 mills for the next two
crop years.
Raizen produces some 2 billion liters of ethanol and 4.5
million tonnes of sugar each year.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)