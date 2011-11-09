* Chance of 75 basis-point cut in Nov. rises to 57 pct
* Yields on rate contracts plunge as outlook worsens
* Controversial Aug. rate cut may be winning new converts
By Alonso Soto and Jeb Blount
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 9 Investors
raised their bets on Wednesday that Brazil's central bank will
make faster and deeper cuts in the country's benchmark
interest rate in coming months, to shield the country from a
slowing domestic economy and fallout from Europe's debt
crisis.
Brazil's overnight interest-rate futures contract for
January 2013 settlement DIJF3, the most traded interest-rate
future on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa exchange, slipped 17 basis
points, its biggest one-day drop in more than a month, to 9.95
percent, an all-time low. A basis point is 0.01 percentage
point.
This and lower yields on other rate contracts <0#DIJ:>
suggest that there is now a 57 percent chance that the central
bank will cut its benchmark rate by 75 basis points to 10.75
percent on Nov. 30, according to Thomson Reuters. On Tuesday,
the probability was 9 percent BCBWATCH.
The chance of a 50-basis-point cut has fallen to 43
percent from 91 percent. A 50-basis-point cut is the same as
the median estimate of more than 100 economists polled last
week by the central bank. [ID:nN1E77G20J]
The rising probability of a larger cut shows that some
investors now accept the central bank's controversial and
surprising decision late in August to cut the Selic rate
[BRCBMP=ECI] half a percentage point even as inflation
lingered above target levels since April. The bank justified
the move, citing a deteriorating economic scenario locally and
abroad.
"The market appears to be coming around to the central
bank's point of view," said Alberto Ramos, Latin America
economist with Goldman Sachs in New York.
Investors' bet on a bigger cut comes two months after the
surprise Selic reduction -- the first in 18 months.
When the central bank began a rate-cutting trend in August
-- it cut rates another half percentage point to 11.5 percent
in October -- none of the 20 economists surveyed by Reuters
expected it. Yields on rate futures contracts, though,
suggested the bank would cut rates by up to a quarter
percentage point.
"The central bank may have been right, but it was still a
big gamble, and I still criticize them for that," Ramos said.
ITALY'S WOES FUEL RATE-CUT BETS
Brazil's economy is expected to expand 3.2 percent in
2011, according to a central bank weekly survey of economists,
down from 7.5 percent in 2010 -- the fastest pace of growth in
24 years. The bank sees growth at 3.5 percent in 2012.
Today's decline in interest-rate futures comes as Italy's
increasingly unsustainable debt helps fuel the spread of a
European debt crisis that began in Greece and other smaller
countries to some of the euro zone's largest members.
Preventing this from hurting Brazil will dominate central
bank thinking, said Tony Volpon, chief Latin America economist
at Nomura Securities in New York.
The central bank and government are "convinced that the
current negative external scenario will be long-lasting, and
thus likely to be ultimately larger than any lingering
inflationary pressures," he said in a note to clients.
The central bank, and increasingly, investors, believe the
slowing Brazilian and world economies will control inflation
by pushing down commodity prices and squeezing excess demand
out of the economy.
As Europe, China's biggest customer, slows, China's demand
for commodities will fall, reducing prices for Brazil's key
commodities exports, including iron ore, soybeans, oil and
sugar.
Brazil's inflation is seen slowing to 0.41 percent in
October from 0.53 percent the previous month, according to the
median view of 20 economists polled by Reuters.
[ID:N1E7A80BI]
"A spike in worries concerning Italy was crucial to today's
rate-futures move." said Diego Donadio, Latin America
strategist with BNP Paribas in Sao Paulo. "Problems in Europe
are worsening the global growth scenario that could ultimately
be reflected in the local economy."
(Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Jan Paschal)