NEW YORK, April 23 Brazil has "a window of opportunity" to test lower interest rates this year, given the deflationary forces currently at play in the global economy, the president of the country's state development bank said on Monday.

"There is no reason in Brazil not to test lower interest rates and that's what the central bank is doing carefully," BNDES president Luciano Coutinho told investors in New York. (Reporting By Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)