* CVM regulator eyes unusual movement in futures market
* Cenbank slashed rates in Aug. in surprise move
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 15 Brazil's securities
regulator has opened a probe into unusual trading patterns in
the interest rate futures market just before a surprise central
bank rate cut in August, local media reported on Saturday.
Brazil's market watchdog known as the CVM is focusing on
trading of interest futures contracts on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31,
when the central bank unexpectedly cut the benchmark Selic
interest rate BRCBMP=ECI to 12 percent from 12.5 percent, the
O Globo newspaper reported.
The paper said the CVM confirmed an investigation was under
way. A CVM spokeswoman did not immediately respond to phone
calls seeking comment.
O Globo quoted a source saying that "two or three banks"
had completely changed their bets on interest rates "from one
day to the next."
All 20 analysts in a Reuters survey had expected the
central bank to keep the Selic rate unchanged.
During the week leading up to the central bank's monetary
policy committee meeting, the number of interest futures
contracts traded on the BM&FBovespa exchange rose from 1.5
million to 2 million, and reached 3.4 million on Aug. 30 and
Aug. 31, O Globo reported.
Trading volumes of those contracts was only around 1
million in the run-up to the July 19 and 20 rate-setting
meeting, the paper added.
Brazil's O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported that the
CVM investigation was focused on interest rate options expiring
between October 2011 and January 2012, without saying where it
got the information.
Central bank policymakers next meet on Oct. 18 and 19, and
most economists expect a cut in the Selic rate to 11.5
percent.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Vicki Allen)