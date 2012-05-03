BRIEF-E*Trade expands of commission-free ETF, NTF Mutual Fund Lineup
* E*Trade Financial Corp says expansion of its commission-free ETF and NTF mutual fund lineup
SAO PAULO May 3 New rules for Brazilian savings accounts will allow the central bank to continue lowering interest rates, reflecting structural changes in Latin America's largest economy, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.
Mantega said Brazil will modify the rates of return on some domestic savings accounts that would apply when the benchmark Selic rate, which is set by the central bank, is at or below 8.5 percent. When the Selic is above 8.5 percent, the rules for savings accounts will remain unchanged. (Reporting by Todd Benson; Editing by Andrew Hay)
LONDON, Feb 24 Unilever said the shock of Kraft Heinz's opportunistic approach had jolted it to re-examine its strategy, and all aspects of the consumer goods giant's business were up for review to increase shareholder value.
OTTAWA, Feb 24 Canada's annual inflation rate unexpectedly jumped to 2.1 percent in January, its highest for more than two years, on a surge in gasoline prices, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.