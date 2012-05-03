SAO PAULO May 3 New rules for Brazilian savings accounts will allow the central bank to continue lowering interest rates, reflecting structural changes in Latin America's largest economy, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.

Mantega said Brazil will modify the rates of return on some domestic savings accounts that would apply when the benchmark Selic rate, which is set by the central bank, is at or below 8.5 percent. When the Selic is above 8.5 percent, the rules for savings accounts will remain unchanged. (Reporting by Todd Benson; Editing by Andrew Hay)