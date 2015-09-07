MADRID, Sept 7 Brazil is well prepared to cope
with any market volatility resulting from a U.S. interest rate
rise, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Monday.
Levy told a meeting in Madrid that Brazil's banks were well
capitalised and it has large foreign exchange reserves.
"That reassures us that even if there starts to be
volatility after U.S. interest rate adjustments begin - and
there will be volatility, because today the market is less well
oiled and we don't do the work we used to do to absorb shocks -
in Brazil we are well prepared to confront this first period of
volatility," Levy said.
Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, speaking at the
same event, said a U.S. rate increase could produce certain
volatility and uncertainty but the U.S. Federal Reserve had done
good work in preparing the ground for a rise.
"I don't think it will have a significant impact (on the
Spanish economy)," he said, at the event organised by Spain's El
Pais newspaper.
De Guindos said his impression was that the Fed had not yet
decided if it would raise rates in October or later.
Expectations that the Fed could raise rates as soon as
September have been called into question recently because of
weakness in the Chinese economy.
Many emerging market economies are concerned that a Fed rate
rise would trigger large outflows of capital from emerging
economies into dollar-denominated assets, creating market
turmoil that would hurt growth.
Brazil's central bank on Wednesday decided to halt its
aggressive rate-hiking cycle to relieve an economy struggling
with recession, keeping its benchmark rate at 14.25 percent.
Meanwhile its currency, the real, has slid nearly 30 percent
so far this year to its weakest in nearly 13 years.
Levy voiced confidence that Brazil's economy would begin to
emerge from recession soon.
"The recovery is a question of months exactly because the
government has had the strength to take the necessary short-term
measures," he said.
Brazil's economy shrank 1.9 percent in the second quarter,
official figures released last month showed, sinking into a
recession that has hammered President Dilma Rousseff's
popularity as she struggles to save the country's
investment-grade credit rating amid a vast corruption scandal.
