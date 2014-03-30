By Walter Brandimarte
COSTA DO SAUIPE, Brazil, March 30 Fitch Ratings
will conclude its annual review of Brazil's credit rating by
July, when it will decide whether to revise the country's rating
outlook to negative, which would be the first step toward a
possible downgrade.
The review is part of a regular process that Fitch is
required by law to complete every year, company analyst Shelly
Shetty said. She stressed that there are no preconceived ideas
about what the decision is going to be but acknowledged that
Brazil is not on a positive path.
"We don't anticipate any upward rating momentum in Brazil in
the near term," Shetty said on the sidelines of an
Inter-American Development Bank meeting in a resort near the
Brazilian city of Salvador. "Generally speaking, if we were to
perceive negative pressures generally, we would signal it
through a negative outlook."
So far, only Standard & Poor's has decided to cut Brazil's
rating, interrupting a series of upgrades that had lifted the
country's credit rating to investment-grade about five years
ago.
Fitch and Moody's Investors Service have maintained a stable
outlook on Brazil's ratings, which stand at the second-lowest
investment-grade level in the rankings of both agencies.
For now, Fitch sees a balanced outlook for Brazil despite
its recent warnings that the country needs to tighten fiscal
policy to maintain its BBB credit rating, Shetty said.
"Yes, we've expressed some concerns but we also have to look
at the mitigating factors which are there," she said,
reiterating that the government's decision to freeze 44 billion
reais ($19.5 billion) of this year's budget was a step in the
right direction. That move is part of the government's strategy
to reach a primary budget surplus of 1.9 percent of GDP.
Many investors fear that President Dilma Rousseff will have
a hard time cutting expenditures during an election year in
which she will seek a second term. In February, however, Brazil
posted a primary budget surplus of 2.13 billion reais ($942
million), according to central bank data, defying forecasts for
a 500 million-reais deficit.
Shetty also said Brazil's low economic growth, another
source of concern for Fitch, could also get some traction if
there is an improvement in business confidence in the near
future.
STABLE WITH A NEGATIVE BIAS
For Latin America in general, Fitch expects sovereign
ratings to remain mostly stable, with the number of downgrades
exceeding that of upgrades, Shetty said.
She noted that stability follows a raft of sovereign
upgrades last year, including those for Mexico, Peru, Colombia,
Uruguay and Ecuador.
Right now, only Paraguay retains a positive rating outlook
from Fitch, Shetty said, adding that the agency tends to be
"very selective" in future upgrades as external conditions take
a turn for the worse.
($1 = 2.26 reais)
