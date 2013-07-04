RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 Brazil's current economic
weakness could extend into 2014, hurting investor and consumer
confidence and eventually the country's tight jobs market,
Moody's analyst Mauro Leos said on Thursday.
An extended period of poor economic performance would raise
questions about Brazil's growth potential and its ability to
keep reducing debt ratios, said Leos, adding that Moody's
intends to decide whether to remove its positive outlook on
Brazil's credit rating by the end of the year.
Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch currently rate Brazil
at the second-lowest investment grade rating, but Moody's is the
only one with a positive outlook on that rating. S&P last month
revised its Brazil rating outlook to negative, saying there was
a one-in-three chance of a downgrade in the next two years.