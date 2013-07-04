RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 Brazil's current economic weakness could extend into 2014, hurting investor and consumer confidence and eventually the country's tight jobs market, Moody's analyst Mauro Leos said on Thursday.

An extended period of poor economic performance would raise questions about Brazil's growth potential and its ability to keep reducing debt ratios, said Leos, adding that Moody's intends to decide whether to remove its positive outlook on Brazil's credit rating by the end of the year.

Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch currently rate Brazil at the second-lowest investment grade rating, but Moody's is the only one with a positive outlook on that rating. S&P last month revised its Brazil rating outlook to negative, saying there was a one-in-three chance of a downgrade in the next two years.