By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 Brazil's current economic
weakness could extend into 2014, hurting investor and consumer
confidence and eventually the country's job market, Moody's
analyst Mauro Leos said on Thursday.
An extended period of poor economic performance would raise
questions about Brazil's growth potential and its ability to
keep reducing debt ratios, said Leos, adding that Moody's would
by year-end decide whether to remove its positive outlook on
Brazil's credit rating.
"That is one of the most fundamental concerns that we have
about Brazil," Leos said in an interview. "If there is a real
structural problem and if, from now on, maybe the reference for
growth will be lower."
Lower growth expectations, Leos warned, could lead consumers
to spend less and businesses to cut back on their investment
plans, further slowing the economy.
Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch currently rate Brazil
at the second-lowest investment grade rating, but Moody's is the
only of the three with a positive outlook on that rating, which
signals a possible upgrade in the next couple of years.
The agency initially revised Brazil's Baa2 rating to
positive in 2011 and, late last year, took the unusual step of
delaying its decision on a possible upgrade by one additional
year.
S&P, on the other hand, last month revised its Brazil rating
outlook to negative, saying there was a one-in-three change of a
downgrade in the next two years.
Leos rejected criticism that the decision by Moody's to give
Brazil's rating a positive outlook was premature by saying that,
at the time, the firm believed growth would pick up while
interest rates would remain near historic low levels, providing
the government with substantial debt service savings.
Moody's still believes Brazil's base interest rates will not
return to double digits even as the central bank raises them to
fight persistent inflation, Leos said.
"But if we have a new lower reference level for growth, then
we have to go back to the drawing board to see if the savings in
terms of lower interest rates are eaten up by lower growth on
the fiscal account," Leos said. "But that is clearly not what we
saw at the time."