By Tiago Pariz
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Jan 6 Moody's Investors Service could
cut Brazil's rating outlook later this year if economic growth
disappoints in the first half of 2014, the firm's senior credit
analyst, Mauro Leos, told Reuters on Monday.
If the Brazilian economy performs as expected, however,
Moody's will wait for the policies of an incoming government
that will be elected later this year to decide on the future of
the country's rating, which at "Baa2" stands only two notches
into investment grade.
Moody's base scenario for Brazil in 2014 includes gross
domestic product growth of 2 percent and a primary budget
surplus of 2 percent as well.