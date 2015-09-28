HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 26 at 3:25 p.m. EDT/1925 GMT
March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 A Fitch Ratings director on Monday practically ruled out the possibility of Brazil losing its investment grade during its next rating revision by saying the ratings agency "does not usually" give two-notch downgrades, barring exceptional cases.
Rafael Guedes, Fitch's managing director for Brazil, noted however, that in 2002 the agency downgraded Brazil twice in the same year.
Fitch currently rates Brazil at BBB, two notches above junk, with a negative outlook.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)
March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
NEW YORK, March 24 The death of the Republican healthcare reform may not prove to be the knife to the heart of the bull market some had feared, but to keep the Trump Trade alive investors should temper expectations for the breadth of expected tax cuts.