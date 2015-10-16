SAO PAULO Oct 16 Fitch Ratings will be in a
better position in the next few months to assess Brazil's
political environment, a key element in its decision on whether
to strip the country of its investment grade rating, a senior
analyst with the agency said on Friday.
Shelly Shetty said in a conference call that an escalation
of the political crisis will be negative for Brazil's rating.
The agency on Thursday downgraded the country to BBB-minus, its
lowest investment-grade rating, with a negative outlook.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Alonso Soto)