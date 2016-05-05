UPDATE 2-BOJ pulls JGB yields back from 1-year highs with surprise buying
* 10-year yield pulls sharply back from 1-yr high on BOJ action
SAO PAULO May 5 Fitch Ratings downgraded Brazil's sovereign debt further into junk territory on Thursday, to BB with a negative outlook from BB+, citing a deeper-than-expected economic contraction and changing fiscal targets that have undermined credibility. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* 10-year yield pulls sharply back from 1-yr high on BOJ action
BEIJING, Feb 3 China's central bank injected 638.68 billion yuan ($92.98 billion) via short- and medium-term liquidity tools in January, down 26 percent from the previous month, data showed on Friday, signalling an effort to cool down rapid credit growth.
LONDON, Feb 3 JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Activity in South Africa's private sector remained in growth territory in January but dipped from December as demand for exports sank, a survey showed on Friday.