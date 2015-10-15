BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare's CEO 2016 total compensation was about $7 mln
* CEO Benjamin Breier's 2016 total compensation was about $7 million versus $5.4 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Oct 15 Fitch Ratings on Thursday cut Brazil's credit rating to the brink of junk, warning the country could soon lose its coveted investment grade rating as government finances deteriorate amid a prolonged recession.
Fitch cut Brazil's rating to BBB-minus from BBB. It left a negative outlook on the new rating, suggesting another downgrade is possible over the next year or so. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Flotek Industries - court has granted co's motion to dismiss securities class action that had been filed against co