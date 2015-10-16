(Adds analyst comments and context)
By Walter Brandimarte and Alonso Soto
SAO PAULO Oct 16 Fitch Ratings will be in a
better position in the next few months to assess Brazil's
political environment, a key element in its decision on whether
to strip the country of its investment grade rating, a senior
analyst with the agency said on Friday.
Fitch's senior director, Shelly Shetty, said in a conference
call that an escalation of the political crisis will be negative
for Brazil's rating. The agency on Thursday downgraded the
country to BBB-minus, its lowest investment-grade rating, with a
negative outlook.
The risk that Congress removes President Dilma Rousseff in
impeachment proceedings has increased recently, Shetty said, but
the agency believes the leftist leader will stay in office.
Fitch already expects Brazil will post a primary budget
deficit for this year, but will watch closely Brazil's fiscal
outlook for 2016 and 2017 to decide on its rating.
The Brazilian government is considering slashing its 2015
primary surplus target to a deficit this year as a deepening
recession and political gridlock drags down federal revenues.
The approval of an unpopular financial transaction tax,
known as CPMF, is unlikely, but Fitch will keep a close eye on
the alternatives the government puts forward to improve its
finances, Shetty said.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Alonso Soto Editing by W
Simon)