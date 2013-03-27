* Says weak growth could delay upgrades, urges reforms

* Debt-to-GDP ratio above those of "BBB" peers

SAO PAULO, March 27 Ratings agency Fitch warned Brazil on Wednesday that weak economic growth and looser budget policies could delay any upgrades of the country's sovereign credit rating.

Fitch currently rates Brazil "BBB", with a stable outlook.

It noted that Brazil's debt-to-GDP ratio and interest payments are above the median of other countries with the same rating.

"This could delay an improvement in Brazil's relative standing within its rating category," Fitch said in a statement.

Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, grew just 0.9 percent last year despite ten interest rate cuts in a row and dozens of billions of dollars in tax cuts and other stimulus measures by President Dilma Rousseff.

The nation has struggled to grow over the past two years due to a cyclical downturn as well as structural issues that require deeper reforms, said Shelly Shetty, head of Fitch's Latin America sovereign group.

"A difficult business environment, a heavy tax burden, labor market inflexibility and infrastructure bottlenecks have led to a drop in total factor productivity and investment growth, reducing Brazil's trend growth," said Shetty in a statement.

Still, weak growth does not pose an immediate threat to Brazil's current rating because an expected rebound in economic activity in 2013 should return it to the level of its "BBB" peers, Fitch said.

Further structural reforms and improvements in growth dynamics could lead to an upgrade in Brazil's credit in the future, Fitch said.

Brazil, which earned its first investment grade rating in 2008, has been keen for further upgrades.

"We hope so; that's what we are working towards," Brazil Planning Minister Miriam Belchior said at an event earlier this month, when asked if the country should be upgraded. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)