RIO DE JANEIRO, April 10 Fitch Ratings on
Thursday said it expects Brazil's next government to support its
credit rating by making policy adjustments that improve its
fiscal performance and boost investor confidence.
In a conference call with investors, Fitch analyst Shelly
Shetty said low growth rates and a deterioration in fiscal
accounts are the firm's main concern about Brazil.
Fitch currently rates Brazil at BBB, the second-lowest
investment-grade level, with a stable outlook. Fears that Fitch
and Moody's Investors Service could downgrade Brazil have
increased after Standard & Poor's cut Brazil's rating to
BBB-minus last month.
