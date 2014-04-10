RIO DE JANEIRO, April 10 Fitch Ratings on Thursday said it expects Brazil's next government to support its credit rating by making policy adjustments that improve its fiscal performance and boost investor confidence.

In a conference call with investors, Fitch analyst Shelly Shetty said low growth rates and a deterioration in fiscal accounts are the firm's main concern about Brazil.

Fitch currently rates Brazil at BBB, the second-lowest investment-grade level, with a stable outlook. Fears that Fitch and Moody's Investors Service could downgrade Brazil have increased after Standard & Poor's cut Brazil's rating to BBB-minus last month. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by James Dalgleish)