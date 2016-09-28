SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Fitch Ratings sees key
economic indicators in Brazil stabilizing next year, Rafael
Guedes, the country's managing director for the ratings agency,
told an investor forum on Wednesday.
"Our analysts say there is a stabilization," Guedes said,
adding that the country's primary deficit has begun to stabilize
around 2.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
In the 12 months through July, the primary deficit, which
reflects government accounts before interest payments, equaled
2.54 percent of GDP, a far cry from more than 3 percent
surpluses just a few years ago.
Public debt has soared in Brazil as the country struggled
with two years of a crushing downturn, its worst since the
1930s.
President Michel Temer has proposed a public spending cap
and pension reform to shore up the federal budget, which are
expected to face an uphill battle in Congress, and Guedes warned
of "mid-term" obstacles to the fiscal adjustment.
While business and consumer confidence have rebounded from
record lows in recent months, a move attributed to optimism
about the new administration, Guedes said the government's
credibility will depend on hitting its targets.
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Brad Haynes; editing by
Diane Craft)