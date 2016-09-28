SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Fitch Ratings sees key economic indicators in Brazil stabilizing next year, Rafael Guedes, the country's managing director for the ratings agency, told an investor forum on Wednesday.

"Our analysts say there is a stabilization," Guedes said, adding that the country's primary deficit has begun to stabilize around 2.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

In the 12 months through July, the primary deficit, which reflects government accounts before interest payments, equaled 2.54 percent of GDP, a far cry from more than 3 percent surpluses just a few years ago.

Public debt has soared in Brazil as the country struggled with two years of a crushing downturn, its worst since the 1930s.

President Michel Temer has proposed a public spending cap and pension reform to shore up the federal budget, which are expected to face an uphill battle in Congress, and Guedes warned of "mid-term" obstacles to the fiscal adjustment.

While business and consumer confidence have rebounded from record lows in recent months, a move attributed to optimism about the new administration, Guedes said the government's credibility will depend on hitting its targets. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Brad Haynes; editing by Diane Craft)