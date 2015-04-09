(Adds comment from Finance Ministry source, market reaction)
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 9 Fitch Ratings on
Thursday warned it may cut Brazil's credit rating in the next
couple of years if the economy deteriorates further despite
President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to correct macroeconomic
imbalances.
Fitch revised the outlook on Brazil's BBB credit rating to
negative from stable, a widely-anticipated move that put it in
line with competing ratings firm Moody's Investors Service. So
far, only Standard & Poor's has downgraded the country to
BBB-minus, the edge of speculative territory.
Investors largely shrugged off Fitch's warning, with the
real gaining 0.5 percent on hopes Rousseff will find
enough congressional support to pass recently announced
austerity measures.
"Fitch hasn't done anything besides positioning itself in
line with other ratings agencies," said Carlos Kawall, chief
economist with J. Safra Bank in Sao Paulo. "That doesn't change
the outlook that has been causing those negative (ratings)
actions."
Fitch's decision did not cause a stir at the Finance
Ministry, either.
"It is not surprising, but we don't think the timing is
right," said a ministry official who requested anonymity.
"Brazil's outlook has been improving with signs that reforms
will be approved."
In an attempt to safeguard Brazil's coveted investment
grade, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy has unveiled a series of
spending cuts and tax hikes aimed at curbing fiscal deficits
that had spiralled during Rousseff's first term in office.
"While the government has begun a macroeconomic adjustment
process to boost policy credibility and confidence, downside
risks related to its effective implementation and durability
persist, especially in the context of a challenging economic and
political environment," Fitch said in a statement.
A number of domestic headwinds make it extremely challenging
for the government to meet its fiscal goals. A massive
corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras
, along with a water and energy crisis, are likely to
drive the economy into a recession this year.
Meanwhile, inflation remains above target, forcing the
central bank to raise interest rates despite the weak economy.
Fitch said it expects Brazil's debt burden to remain
elevated in 2015 and 2016, with a general public sector deficit
averaging 5 percent of gross domestic product.
Fitch believes the Brazilian economy may rebound along with
business confidence in 2016 if the macroeconomic adjustment
process is effectively implemented. Even so, Brazil will likely
grow less than similarly-rated countries, the agency said.
(Additional reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres in
Brasilia, Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty, Andrew Hay and W Simon)