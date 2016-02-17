BRIEF-Market Track acquires Retail Properties Of America and 360pi
* Market Track expands eCommerce offerings with acquisition of Retail Price and product intelligence company 360pi
BRASILIA Feb 17 The downgrade of Brazil's debt rating by Standard & Poor's will be reversed as soon as measures to rebalance fiscal accounts and bolster the economy take effect, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
CARACAS, April 12 Venezuela's cash-strapped state oil company PDVSA has made roughly $2.2 billion in bond payments, two noteholders told Reuters on Wednesday.