BRASILIA, March 1 The loss of Brazil's investment grade credit rating will have little effect on foreign investment in upcoming road, railway and airport concessions, Deputy Transportation Minister Natalia Marcassa told Reuters on Tuesday.

Although the downgrade to junk status could keep some large foreign investment funds away from local infrastructure projects, there is still plenty of appetite, Marcassa said.

"Our market is very closed and we never had many foreign funds investing in those projects, so the impact is small," Marcassa said. "It may complicate efforts to get new players, but it does not affect the Chinese and Russian (companies) that are looking at our projects."

She said Russian and Chinese companies are particularly interested in the construction of new railways to transport soy and other grains from key farm producing states like Mato Grosso and Goias to ports on the Atlantic coast.

Since she took office in 2011, President Dilma Rousseff has offered a slew of infrastructure concessions in a bid to revive the Brazilian economy that is entering its second year of recession.

Last week, Moody's surprised markets by downgrading Brazil two-notches, becoming the third of the big rating agencies to strip Brazil of its investment grade rating. Most analysts expect more downgrades, which will keep raising the cost of financing in a country that has some of the world's highest interest rates.

Marcassa said foreign companies are looking to partner up with mid-size Brazilian construction companies to bid for new projects.

The latest chapter of a massive corruption investigation known as "Operation Car Wash," now focused on railway construction contracts in the country's Midwest, should not impact new bids in the sector, Marcassa said.

"The section of the railway under investigation has been built already," Marcassa said. "The other sections are being built by companies that are not under investigation." (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Tom Brown)