* S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-' following completion of debt restructuring; outlook is stable
SAO PAULO, Sept 9 Brazil's finance minister, Joaquim Levy, said on Wednesday that the government would send to Congress in the coming weeks new fiscal saving measures that would guarantee a primary surplus of 0.7 percent of gross domestic product in 2016.
Levy's statement came shortly after Standard & Poor's downgraded Brazil's credit rating to junk and kept a negative outlook. (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi and Reese Ewing; Editing by Leslie Adler)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 23 Investors eased off from "Trump trade" bets during the latest week, snatching the most money from bank sector funds in more than a year and stockpiling bonds, Lipper data for U.S.-based funds showed on Thursday. U.S.-based taxable bond funds absorbed $8.3 billion in cash during the week ended March 22, the most in eight months, while investors withdrew $1.3 billion from U.S. equity funds.