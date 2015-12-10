(Adds report of finance minister's ultimatum, budget context)

SAO PAULO Dec 10 Brazil must tackle structural changes such as tax reforms to return to sustainable growth, the finance ministry said on Thursday, a day after a ratings agency warned of a possible downgrade to junk status.

The finance ministry said in an emailed statement that Moody's Investor Service was watching developments on the 2016 budget to assess public debt trends, adding that the government was working to increase revenue next year.

Finance Minister Joaquim Levy has engaged in contentious negotiations over the 2016 budget in recent weeks, pressing to maintain a primary surplus target, or savings before interest payments, equal to 0.7 percent of gross domestic product.

In a meeting on Wednesday, Levy threatened to quit if congressional leaders cut that target to zero, the newspaper Estado de Sao Paulo reported on its website. The finance ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Rumors of Levy's possible departure mounted in recent months, as he has grown frustrated with slipping budget targets and a widening fiscal deficit that he had pledged to close. Congress remains largely resistant to his austerity proposals, and rivals in the government have called openly for his ouster. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Flavia Bohone; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)