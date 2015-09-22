SAO PAULO, Sept 22 Brazil has shown clear
economic weaknesses but it is still in better shape than
countries that recently lost their investment grade credit
rating, a senior analyst with Moody's Investors Service said on
Tuesday.
Mauro Leos said at an event in New York that Moody's expects
a recession in Latin America's largest economy will stretch into
next year. After 2017, "there is a chance" that Brazil will
stabilize with growth of about 2 percent and a primary surplus
of about 2 percent of GDP, he said at a conference organized by
the Council of the Americas.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)