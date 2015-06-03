By Walter Brandimarte
SAO PAULO, June 3 Moody's Investors Service
expects to decide on whether to downgrade Brazil's credit rating
only after meeting the country's policymakers at some point in
the third quarter, senior analyst Mauro Leos said on Wednesday.
The agency assigned a negative outlook to Brazil's Baa2
credit rating last September, indicating it could downgrade it
over the next 12-18 months. Leos said, however, that Brazil's
coveted investment grade is safe for now.
"At this point in time there are enough elements to support
the investment grade," he said in a phone interview. "For the
time being, the discussion has to do with where to place
(Brazil) in the Baa space."
At Baa2, Brazil's rating stands two notches above
speculative territory.
