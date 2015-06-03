(Adds quotes from Moody's analyst, background)
By Walter Brandimarte
SAO PAULO, June 3 Moody's Investors Service
expects to decide whether to downgrade Brazil's credit rating
only after its analysts meet with the country's policymakers in
the third quarter, said senior analyst Mauro Leos at the rating
agency on Wednesday.
The agency assigned a negative outlook to Brazil's Baa2
credit rating last September, warning it could downgrade it over
the next 12-18 months if economic growth remained low or if a
new government that was about to be elected did not tighten
fiscal policy.
"We're planning a visit to the country sometime during the
third quarter," Leos said in a phone interview. "After that, I
think we'll have elements to discuss what to do, if anything,
with the rating."
While President Dilma Rousseff launched an aggressive
austerity plan after being re-elected, the Brazilian economy is
expected to contract at least 1 percent in 2015, causing
revenues to fall and making it tougher for the government to
meet its fiscal targets.
Brazil's negative debt trajectory should persist for a
while, with the country's debt peaking at about 66 percent of
gross domestic product in 2016, Moody's estimated.
"At that level, Brazil's government debt burden is higher
than the median for Baa-rated sovereigns," Leos warned in a
report published earlier on Wednesday.
Brazil's rising interest rates, which are expected to hit
13.75 percent later on Wednesday as part of a central bank
campaign to rein in inflation, also pose a "major burden" for
the economy and the sovereign rating, Leos said.
"The higher the interest rates, that means that the effort
in terms of primary surplus also has to be higher to compensate
for that," Leos said.
Despite a possible rating downgrade, Brazil's coveted
investment grade is safe for now, Leos said.
"At this point in time there are enough elements to support
the investment grade," he argued. "For the time being, the
discussion has to do with where to place (Brazil) in the Baa
space."
At Baa2, Brazil's rating stands two notches above
speculative territory.
(Editing by Richard Chang and Diane Craft)