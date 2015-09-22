(New throughout, adds comment from Moody's analyst, background
on economy)
By Walter Brandimarte
SAO PAULO, Sept 22 Brazil remains in better
shape than countries that lost their investment-grade credit
rating, a senior analyst with Moody's Investors Service said on
Tuesday, suggesting the country's sharp economic downturn was
not enough for a downgrade to junk.
Mauro Leos said that Moody's expects the recession in Latin
America's largest economy will stretch into next year, driving
up the country's debt burden to about 70 percent of gross
domestic product.
After 2017, however, "there is a chance" that Brazil will
stabilize with growth averaging 2 percent and a primary budget
surplus near 2 percent of GDP, Leos said. That would mark "a
different Brazil, hopefully a more stable Brazil even with lower
growth," he added.
His remarks at a Council of the Americas event in New York
came two weeks after Standard & Poor's downgraded Brazil to
junk, putting investors on alert for a second, potentially more
damaging move from another agency.
The outlook from Leos suggested that Moody's could uphold
the country's investment grade rating if President Dilma
Rousseff successfully stabilizes government finances and pulls
the economy out of recession next year.
"We're trying to respond (to Brazil's crisis) without
overreacting," Leos said.
A second downgrade to junk could have an even greater market
impact than the first one because many investors are prevented
from holding securities that are not rated investment grade by
at least two of the three major ratings agencies.
Moody's cut Brazil's credit rating to the brink of junk less
than two months ago, with a stable rating outlook. Fitch Ratings
currently rates Brazil two notches above junk with a negative
outlook.
Achieving a primary budget surplus in 2016 will be crucial
for Brazil to stabilize government finances and its credit
rating, Leos said, adding that the revival of a financial
transaction tax known as CPMF seems unavoidable now.
"It's hard to see that the budget numbers will add up in the
absence of the CPMF," he said. "Maybe it's not the most
efficient solution, but it's possibly the only solution."
Moody's is monitoring whether Rousseff will obtain enough
political consensus for the austerity measures needed to close
the budget gap. The beginning of a formal impeachment process
against her would not be a positive development as it would
increase uncertainties, Leos said.
"That is not in our scenarios," he added.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
David Gregorio)