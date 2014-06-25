RIO DE JANEIRO, June 25 Moody's Investors
Service on Wednesday warned that Brazil's next government needs
to "reverse negative economic trends" and boost growth if it
wants to maintain the country's credit rating.
The ratings agency's warning comes less than four months
before President Dilma Rousseff seeks re-election in a race that
is becoming increasingly tighter. Although Rousseff remains a
favorite to win, opinion polls show she has been losing
popularity among voters.
Brazil currently has a stable outlook on its Baa2 rating
from Moody's, which means a downgrade is not likely in the next
18 months, but the firm suggested that a negative outlook
revision could come soon if the country continues to struggle
with "declining investment spending, slowing consumption, and
worsening investor sentiment."
"The rating agency considers Brazil's growth prospects to be
caught in something of a reinforcing vicious cycle, with poor
investor and consumer expectations leading to less investment
and economic growth, which in turn fuels additional negative
sentiment," Moody's said in a statement.
Similar issues have already led competing firm Standard &
Poor's to cut Brazil's credit rating to the lowest
investment-grade level in March.
Since then, Brazil's growth prospects have continued to
deteriorate. Earlier this week a central bank poll showed
economists cut their forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth
for a fourth straight week, to only 1.16 percent.
Moody's noted that the deterioration in economic
perspectives will "complicate matters for the next
administration as negative conditions are likely to persist for
at least the next several months."
Moody's Baa2 rating stands two degrees into investment-grade
territory.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Bernard Orr)