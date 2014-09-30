SAO PAULO, Sept 30 Brazil's government spending
remains the "weakest link" in the country's credit-rating
profile, fueling concerns about slow economic growth and hurting
investor confidence, a senior analyst at Moody's Investors
Service said on Tuesday.
Brazil remains as an "outlier," or has worse debt metrics on
average when compared to similarly-rated peers, said Mauro Leos,
Moody's sovereign ratings analyst for Brazil, at an event in Sao
Paulo.
Earlier this month, Moody's said it could lower Brazil's
"Baa2" sovereign debt rating in the next couple of years because
a steeper-than-expected economic downturn is making it more
difficult for the next government to fight fiscal and current
account imbalances.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Walter
Brandimarte and W Simon)