By Walter Brandimarte
| SAO PAULO, July 13
SAO PAULO, July 13 Moody's Investors Service is
preparing a highly anticipated review of Brazil's credit rating
with a visit to Brazilian policymakers and economists this week,
market sources and the ratings agency said on Monday.
Many analysts expect Moody's to downgrade Brazil's Baa2
credit rating by one notch at the end of its review process.
Some fear it may also slap a negative outlook on the new rating,
signaling the country's investment-grade rating is at risk.
"The market is monitoring the arrival of a Moody's mission
on Wednesday, with large odds of a (rating) downgrade," said
Joao Paulo de Gracia, a trader with SLW brokerage in Sao Paulo.
A Finance Ministry spokeswoman was not immediately able to
confirm the information, but Moody's confirmed the visit without
giving details.
"This is a regular technical visit similar to the ones we
conduct periodically with authorities of all sovereigns Moody's
rates," a spokesman for the ratings agency said.
In recent interviews, Moody's senior analyst Mauro Leos has
said that the agency will likely have elements to "discuss what
to do" with Brazil's sovereign rating after that visit.
The outlook for the new rating, Leos has said, will depend
on Moody's "assessment about the authorities' ability to
stabilize negative growth and fiscal trends during 2016."
Brazil has been struggling to meet its budget savings target
for this year as a recession hurts government revenues.
(Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo; Editing
by Leslie Adler)